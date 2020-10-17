Four People Detained As Part Of Investigation Into Teacher's Killing Near Paris - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 04:10 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Four people have been detained as part of an investigation into the killing of a teacher near Paris, the Agence France Press news agency reported.
One of the detainees is reportedly underage.
On Friday, media reported that an unknown criminal beheaded a man near an educational institution in the commune of Conflans-Saint-Honorine.
The alleged assailant was shot dead by police officers in the neighboring commune of Eragny. The anti-terrorist department of the prosecutor's office joined the investigation of the murder.
According to French media reports, the murdered man was a teacher, and the alleged perpetrator was an 18-year-old man born in Moscow. According to publications, the murdered teacher taught his students freedom of speech lessons and showed them cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.