UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Detained As Part Of Investigation Into Teacher's Killing Near Paris - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

Four People Detained as Part of Investigation Into Teacher's Killing Near Paris - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Four people have been detained as part of an investigation into the killing of a teacher near Paris, the Agence France Press news agency reported.

One of the detainees is reportedly underage.

On Friday, media reported that an unknown criminal beheaded a man near an educational institution in the commune of Conflans-Saint-Honorine.

The alleged assailant was shot dead by police officers in the neighboring commune of Eragny. The anti-terrorist department of the prosecutor's office joined the investigation of the murder.

According to French media reports, the murdered man was a teacher, and the alleged perpetrator was an 18-year-old man born in Moscow. According to publications, the murdered teacher taught his students freedom of speech lessons and showed them cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Moscow France Paris Man Criminals Media

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

4 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

4 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

4 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

4 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

4 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.