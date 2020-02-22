NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Four people, including two children, died in a car accident in Russia's Novosibirsk Region, the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Ubinsky District on late Friday.

"At 9:00 p.m.

[14:00 GMT], on February 21, a driver of the Opel Astra car, born in 1993, moved on the R-254 Irtysh highway from the Barabinsky District toward Novosibirsk and crossed into the oncoming lane at the 1,205th kilometer [of the highway], colliding with a DAF truck," the department said in a statement.

The driver of Opel Astra, as well as three passengers of the car, including two children, died as a result of the accident.

Police have launched a probe into the accident.