Four People Die in Train, Car Collision in Northern Armenia - Ministry of Emergencies

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Four people have died as a result of a car collision with a train in the northern Armenian province of Lori, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Friday.

"On the Vanadzor-Alaverdi section of the M-6 highway, a Nissan Pathfinder car drove off the roadway and fell from a bridge onto the railroad track, colliding with a freight train.

According to preliminary data, a man and three women were killed," the ministry said on the website.

According to the statement, the incident occurred around 11:22 p.m. local time (19:22 GMT).

Fire and rescue squads have been dispatched to the scene. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.