Four People Died During Protests in Washington - Police Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) At least four people died on Wednesday during protests in Washington, DC, Robert Contee, the chief of the local police, said.

"One Capitol police officer discharged their service weapon striking an adult female.

She was transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts fail, she was pronounced deceased .... Additionally, there were three other deaths reported today from the area around the Capitol grounds. One adult female and two adult males appeared to have suffered from separate medical emergencies which resulted in their deaths," Contee said at a press conference.