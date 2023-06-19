UrduPoint.com

Four People Died In Attack In Southern Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Four people were killed in an attack on a car by armed people in the Daara region in southern Syria, Sham FM reported on Monday.

According to the Syrian broadcaster, there is one woman among the victims.

Attacks on law enforcement agencies and civilians have become more frequent in southern Syria. On June 12, Syrian media reported that two members of the Syrian government forces were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in the region of Quneitra.

