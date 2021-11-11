Four People From Refugee Camp at Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalized - Minsk

Eighteen people from a refugee camp at the Belarus-Poland border asked for medical assistance over the past 24 hours and four were taken to a hospital, Aleksey Shcherbinsky, the Belarusian Health Ministry official, said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Eighteen people from a refugee camp at the Belarus-Poland border asked for medical assistance over the past 24 hours and four were taken to a hospital, Aleksey Shcherbinsky, the Belarusian Health Ministry official, said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 18 people from the refugee camp have turned to hospitals and clinics for medical help. Four were hospitalized," Shcherbinsky said, as quoted by the ministry in its Telegram channel.