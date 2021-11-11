UrduPoint.com

Four People From Refugee Camp At Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalized - Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:03 PM

Eighteen people from a refugee camp at the Belarus-Poland border asked for medical assistance over the past 24 hours and four were taken to a hospital, Aleksey Shcherbinsky, the Belarusian Health Ministry official, said on Thursday

