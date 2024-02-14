Four People In Cambodia Infected With HIV Every Day: AIDS Authority
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) About four people in Cambodia become infected with HIV every day, the National AIDS Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.
"Approximately 1,400 people become newly infected with HIV per year or about four people per day," the statement said.
"Forty-two percent of the newly infected people are youth aged between 15 and 24 years old," it added.
According to the statement, currently, there are some 76,000 people in the Southeast Asian country living with HIV.
Ieng Mouly, senior minister and chairman of the National AIDS Authority, said recently that Cambodia was committed to ending AIDS as a public health threat and to meeting the 95-95-95 targets by 2025.
The targets mean that 95 percent of the people who are living with HIV knowing their HIV status, 95 percent of the people who know that they are living with HIV being on lifesaving antiretroviral treatment, and 95 percent of people who are on treatment being virally suppressed.
