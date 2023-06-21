UrduPoint.com

Four People In Critical Condition After Gas Explosion In Paris - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris - Reports

At least four people are in critical condition after an explosion occurred in the firth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) At least four people are in critical condition after an explosion occurred in the firth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, media reported.

According to the preliminary information, a gas explosion caused the incident, BFMTV reported.

The explosion occurred on the Alphonse Laveran square not far from the American academy fashion design school.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived at the scene. According to the police data, the facades of several houses collapsed, and several neighboring houses caught fire

Related Topics

Police Paris Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate ..

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate hikes

13 minutes ago
 Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon ..

Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon Opens in St. Petersburg

4 minutes ago
 Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards Col ..

Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards College

4 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

13 minutes ago
 Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for offic ..

Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for officers residences

4 minutes ago
 Three Vessels Join Search for Titanic Tourist Subm ..

Three Vessels Join Search for Titanic Tourist Submersible - US Coast Guard

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.