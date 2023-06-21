Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris - Reports

At least four people are in critical condition after an explosion occurred in the firth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) At least four people are in critical condition after an explosion occurred in the firth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, media reported.

According to the preliminary information, a gas explosion caused the incident, BFMTV reported.

The explosion occurred on the Alphonse Laveran square not far from the American academy fashion design school.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived at the scene. According to the police data, the facades of several houses collapsed, and several neighboring houses caught fire