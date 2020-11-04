UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Including Attacker Killed In Shooting In Nevada's Henderson - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:10 AM

Four People Including Attacker Killed in Shooting in Nevada's Henderson - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) A shooting incident took place in the city of Henderson, Nevada, with four people, including the suspected attacker, having been killed, regional media reported.

One more person has been injured and sent to a nearby hospital, the KSNV broadcaster reported.

Police officers reportedly arrived at the site of the reported shooting at about 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT). When the officers tried to establish contact with the suspected shooter, the latter opened gunfire and was killed in the shootout.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured SITE Media

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

4 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

6 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

6 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.