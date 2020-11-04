(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) A shooting incident took place in the city of Henderson, Nevada, with four people, including the suspected attacker, having been killed, regional media reported.

One more person has been injured and sent to a nearby hospital, the KSNV broadcaster reported.

Police officers reportedly arrived at the site of the reported shooting at about 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT). When the officers tried to establish contact with the suspected shooter, the latter opened gunfire and was killed in the shootout.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.