Four People, Including Constable, Killed By Shooting Incident In Arizona During - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 09:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Four people, including a female constable, have been killed by a shooting incident in Arizona, media reported.
Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, was serving an eviction notice at a residential complex when the incident occurred, the KGUN9 broadcaster reported.
Another victims is a housekeeping officer. The shooter is also dead while there is no information about the fourth killed person.
Exact motives of the assailant are still unknown.