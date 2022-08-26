Four People, Including Constable, Killed by Shooting Incident in Arizona During - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Four people, including a female constable, have been killed by a shooting incident in Arizona, media reported.

Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, was serving an eviction notice at a residential complex when the incident occurred, the KGUN9 broadcaster reported.

Another victims is a housekeeping officer. The shooter is also dead while there is no information about the fourth killed person.

Exact motives of the assailant are still unknown.