Four People Injured As Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Philippines - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

Four People Injured as Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Philippines - Reports

At least four people were injured on the Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday as a result of the quake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, media reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) At least four people were injured on the Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday as a result of the quake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, media reported, citing local authorities.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that the earthquake was registered at 13:22 GMT on Monday with the epicenter located 3 kilometers (1.

8 miles) southeast of the city of San Vicente at a depth of 10 kilometers. As many as 33 aftershocks were registered after the quake.

The authorities of Kadingilan city said that one person had suffered head trauma, one more had passed out, and two others had begun to suffer from heavy anxiety, according to the Manila Bulletin newspaper.

About 100 buildings, including a medical center, were damaged in the Bukidnon province due to the natural phenomenon, the media outlet said.

