Four People Injured By Explosion At Residential House In Riga - Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:30 AM

Four People Injured by Explosion at Residential House in Riga - Doctors

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The number of people injured by the Thursday explosion at a residential house in the Latvian capital of Riga has risen to four, a spokesperson for the ambulance service told Sputnik.

In the early hours of Thursday, the explosion hit the three-story residential house in the Agenskalns district of Riga.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

"Four injured people needed medical assistance. Two of them sustained serious injuries, two others slight ones," the spokesperson said.

Forty rescuers, 11 vehicles and seven ambulance units are operating at the site.

