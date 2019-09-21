Four People Injured Due to Typhoon in Southern Japan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least four people were injured in Japan's southernmost prefecture Okinawa as Typhoon Tapah is approaching the country, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) At least four people were injured in Japan's southernmost prefecture Okinawa as Typhoon Tapah is approaching the country, media reported.

Local authorities suspended bus traffic on Okinawa Island and closed several sections of Federal highways, the Ryukyu Shimpo newspaper reported.

The typhoon has reportedly forced the cancellation of 283 flights, mainly to and from Okinawa.

Typhoon Tapah is now south of Okinawa and is expected to pass over the Sea of Japan to the northeast, affecting the western coast of Japan and the Korean Peninsula. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is now 970 hectopascals. The maximum speed is 35 meters per second, with wind gusts reaching up to 50 meters per second.