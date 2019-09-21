UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Injured Due To Typhoon In Southern Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Four People Injured Due to Typhoon in Southern Japan - Reports

At least four people were injured in Japan's southernmost prefecture Okinawa as Typhoon Tapah is approaching the country, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) At least four people were injured in Japan's southernmost prefecture Okinawa as Typhoon Tapah is approaching the country, media reported.

Local authorities suspended bus traffic on Okinawa Island and closed several sections of Federal highways, the Ryukyu Shimpo newspaper reported.

The typhoon has reportedly forced the cancellation of 283 flights, mainly to and from Okinawa.

Typhoon Tapah is now south of Okinawa and is expected to pass over the Sea of Japan to the northeast, affecting the western coast of Japan and the Korean Peninsula. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is now 970 hectopascals. The maximum speed is 35 meters per second, with wind gusts reaching up to 50 meters per second.

Related Topics

Injured Traffic Japan Media From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

19 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

33 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

34 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

34 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

48 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.