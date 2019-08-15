UrduPoint.com
Four People Injured In A321 Hard Landing Taken To Hospital In Moscow Region - Rosaviatsiya

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Four people who have been injured in the emergency landing of an Airbus A321 plane in the Moscow region have been taken to a hospital in Zhukovsky, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, also known as Rosaviatsiya, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, 10 people were injured in the accident on Thursday.

A total of 226 passengers and seven crew members were on board of the plane that was forced to make a hard landing at the Zhukovsky Airport as it went outside the runway because its engine caught fire after being hit by birds.

"According to preliminary information, four passengers were injured as a result of the emergency landing. They were taken urgently to a medical center in the city of Zhukovsky," Rosaviatsiya said.

