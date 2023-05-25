Four People Injured in Central Japan in Alleged Attack With Hunting Rifle - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) At least four people, including two police officers, were injured in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano after reports emerged about an armed man firing a hunting rifle in the area, Japanese media reported.

The prefecture police received reports about shots heard in the city of Nakano at around 4:25 p.m. local time (07:25 GMT), Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The male suspect, who was wearing camouflage, a hat, sunglasses and a mask and had with him a hunting rifle and a knife, opened fire and later barricaded himself in a nearby building after fleeing the scene, the police was cited as saying by the newspaper.

The injured found at the scene include three men and one woman, the report said.

The Nagano police advised local residents to stay indoors, Kyodo reported.