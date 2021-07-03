UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Injured In Cessna Plane Accident In Czech Republic - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:18 PM

Four People Injured in Cessna Plane Accident in Czech Republic - Police

Four people were injured on Saturday as a result of the Cessna plane's unsuccessful takeoff at the airfield in Dolni Benesov in the Opava region in the northeast of the Czech Republic, police spokeswoman Karolina Belunkova told reporters

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Four people were injured on Saturday as a result of the Cessna plane's unsuccessful takeoff at the airfield in Dolni Benesov in the Opava region in the northeast of the Czech Republic, police spokeswoman Karolina Belunkova told reporters.

"During the takeoff, the Cessna plane caught on a small tree and overturned. There were five people in it, four of whom were injured, including one very seriously," Belunkova said.

The police are investigating the causes of the accident, she added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Czech Republic

Recent Stories

Pasban-e- Hurriyat pays tribute to late Ch. Ibrahi ..

58 seconds ago

SAfricans gather in support of Zuma, a day before ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh receives 4.5M doses of US, Chinese vacc ..

1 minute ago

Ministers, CS condoles over death of KPRA's Tax ad ..

1 minute ago

Rain wind thunderstorm forecast at isolated places ..

17 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 6,658 new COVID-19 cases, 107 mor ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.