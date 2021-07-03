Four People Injured in Cessna Plane Accident in Czech Republic - Police

Four people were injured on Saturday as a result of the Cessna plane's unsuccessful takeoff at the airfield in Dolni Benesov in the Opava region in the northeast of the Czech Republic, police spokeswoman Karolina Belunkova told reporters

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Four people were injured on Saturday as a result of the Cessna plane's unsuccessful takeoff at the airfield in Dolni Benesov in the Opava region in the northeast of the Czech Republic, police spokeswoman Karolina Belunkova told reporters.

"During the takeoff, the Cessna plane caught on a small tree and overturned. There were five people in it, four of whom were injured, including one very seriously," Belunkova said.

The police are investigating the causes of the accident, she added.