Four People Injured In Crane Collapse In Eastern London - Authorities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Four People Injured in Crane Collapse in Eastern London - Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Four people were injured on Wednesday after a crane collapsed in eastern London, the Metropolitan Police Service said.

"At approximately 2.39 pm on Wednesday, 8 July, police were called to Gale Street to a report of a crane that has collapsed into a residential property and a building site. Officers are on scene. We have received reports of four people suffering injuries at this time. Road closures are in place and police are assisting the local authority," the police said as quoted by MyLondon website.

The London Fire Brigade has arrived at the scene and is performing a complex rescue operation.

"There are reports of that least one person that may be missing and unaccounted for in the houses. The London Ambulance Service have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital with head injuries and a further two were treated at the scene," the brigade said in a statement.

The brigade has advised people to steer clear of the area as a multi-agency response is underway and will likely take some time.

More Stories From World

