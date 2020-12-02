At least four people were injured in an explosion in a residential building in the Belgian city of Liege, media reported on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) At least four people were injured in an explosion in a residential building in the Belgian city of Liege, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Belgian Le Soire newspaper, the cause of the incident is being investigated.

The rescuers are working on the scene and residents of neighboring houses have been evacuated.