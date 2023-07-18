ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Four people were injured following a blast at a capsule production plant in Ankara, Turkey's A Haber tv channel reported on Tuesday.

"There was an explosion at a plant producing capsules for mechanical engineering and chemical industries (MKE) in Ankara," the TV channel reported.

Four people were injured in the explosion, with one of them in a severe condition, the report said.