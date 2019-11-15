UrduPoint.com
Four People Injured In Explosions At Ammo Depot Liquidation In Ukraine - Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Four people have been injured in explosions during a liquidation of an ammunition depot in the city of Balakliya in eastern Ukraine, Bogdan Senik, the spokesman for the Ukrainian general staff, said on Friday.

"As a result [of an explosion], four people, two servicemen and two armed forces' employees, have received injuries," Senik said.

According to him, the injured have burns to soft body parts, and one of them has a fractured bone. The victims have been hospitalized.

Your Thoughts and Comments

