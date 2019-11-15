Four People Injured in Explosions at Ammo Depot Liquidation in Ukraine - Military

Four people have been injured in explosions during a liquidation of an ammunition depot in the city of Balakliya in eastern Ukraine, Bogdan Senik, the spokesman for the Ukrainian general staff, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Four people have been injured in explosions during a liquidation of an ammunition depot in the city of Balakliya in eastern Ukraine , Bogdan Senik, the spokesman for the Ukrainian general staff, said on Friday.

"As a result [of an explosion], four people, two servicemen and two armed forces' employees, have received injuries," Senik said.

According to him, the injured have burns to soft body parts, and one of them has a fractured bone. The victims have been hospitalized.