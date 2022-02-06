Four People Injured in Hit-And-Run Incident at Winnipeg Protest, Driver Arrested - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) At least four people were injured when a man drove his vehicle through a group of demonstrators who were protesting against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Winnipeg, the capital of Canada's Manitoba Province, the city police said.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on Friday night. Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said on Saturday, as quoted by the Canadian Global news, that the driver was arrested "after a brief struggle."

Three people suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene, while a fourth person was taken to the hospital, Carver told reporters.

The 42-year-old suspect faces several charges. According to police, he was not one of the participants in the Freedom Convoy rally, which was held outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada started at the end of January, when thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protests have been generally peaceful, but several criminal investigations have been launched into a series of incidents connected to the demonstrations.