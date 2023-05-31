BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Four people were injured as a result of night shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, he said that one woman was wounded in the Ukrainian attack, according to preliminary information.

"The situation in Shebekino is getting worse. During the night, to be more precise at 3:15 (00:15 GMT), a massive strike was carried against the city. Four people were injured. Everyone is receiving (medical) help. Nobody, thank God, died. Two (of them) were promptly taken to a hospital in Belgorod," Gladkov said on Telegram.

The governor specified that the man taken to hospital received shrapnel wounds to the neck and back and is in serious condition now, and the woman got shrapnel wounds to the arm and forearm.

Another two woman refused from hospitalization and get help on the spot.

Gladkov also said that the town was shelled with Grad multiple rocket launchers, which resulted in damage to private houses, administrative buildings and a school. He promised to start repair work today.

Additionally, Belgorod Governor announced that that the regional authorities would start evacuation of children from the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky districts, with the first 300 of them would be taken to the city of Voronezh later in the day.