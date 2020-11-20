UrduPoint.com
Four People Injured In Stabbing Attack In Germany's Oberhausen - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:30 AM

Four People Injured in Stabbing Attack in Germany's Oberhausen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Four people have been injured as a result of the stabbing attack in the western Germany city of Oberhausen, German media reported, adding that the incident is likely to have no terrorist background.

The incident took place at about 7:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

According to earlier reports, the suspected attacker sustained wounds and was detained.

According to the Bild newspaper, there are four victims of the attack, with at least one of them being in a life-threatening condition.

A police spokesperson told the DPA news agency, that there is no evidence that the assault had a terrorist motive. The exact reason remains unknown but it is likely to be a family dispute, the spokesperson added.

