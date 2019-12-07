UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Killed, 10 Injured In Explosion In Mexico - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

Four People Killed, 10 Injured in Explosion in Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The explosion in the vicinity of the city of Puebla in the eponymous Mexican state claimed lives of at least four people, 10 people were injured, El Sol de Mexico newspaper said.

All those injured were taken to Puebla hospitals, the number of those killed may increase, the publication said.

According to the newspaper, either gunpowder or fireworks could explode. There were no official versions of the incident and comments by the authorities at the time of publication.

Fatal fireworks explosions are not uncommon in Mexico, where any holiday is celebrated by them. A week ago, in a nearby Tultepec, a young man and a young child died in an explosion in an illegal fireworks warehouse, neighboring houses were damaged.

Related Topics

Injured Died Young Man Puebla Mexico May

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

5 hours ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

6 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

6 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

6 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

6 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.