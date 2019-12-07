Four People Killed, 10 Injured in Explosion in Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The explosion in the vicinity of the city of Puebla in the eponymous Mexican state claimed lives of at least four people, 10 people were injured, El Sol de Mexico newspaper said.

All those injured were taken to Puebla hospitals, the number of those killed may increase, the publication said.

According to the newspaper, either gunpowder or fireworks could explode. There were no official versions of the incident and comments by the authorities at the time of publication.

Fatal fireworks explosions are not uncommon in Mexico, where any holiday is celebrated by them. A week ago, in a nearby Tultepec, a young man and a young child died in an explosion in an illegal fireworks warehouse, neighboring houses were damaged.