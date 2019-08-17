UrduPoint.com
Four People Killed, 16 Injured In Gas Explosion In Restaurant In China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Four People Killed, 16 Injured in Gas Explosion in Restaurant in China - Reports

Four people were killed and another 16 were injured in a gas explosion in a restaurant in the Chinese province of Liaoning, the Beijing Youth Daily reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Four people were killed and another 16 were injured in a gas explosion in a restaurant in the Chinese province of Liaoning, the Beijing Youth Daily reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in the city of Beipiao. According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred due to leakage of liquid gas.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, the newspaper said.

