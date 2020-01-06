UrduPoint.com
Four People Killed, 22 Injured In Fire In Hospice In Northern Poland - Firefighters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Four People Killed, 22 Injured in Fire in Hospice in Northern Poland - Firefighters

Four people were killed and 22 were injured in a fire at a hospice in the northern Polish city of Chojnice on Monday, the country's State Fire Service said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Four people were killed and 22 were injured in a fire at a hospice in the northern Polish city of Chojnice on Monday, the country's State Fire Service said.

"Four people a woman and three men were killed.

Another 22 people are in various hospitals," it said.

Rescuers continue to work at the scene, but believe that no other people remain there.

There were staff members and 23 patients in the hospice building when the fire started. All those killed were patients.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a careless smoker.

