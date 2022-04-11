UrduPoint.com

Four People Killed, 25 Injured As Minibus Crashed In Eastern Turkey - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Four People Killed, 25 Injured as Minibus Crashed in Eastern Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Four people were killed and 25 others were injured as a minibus crashed in eastern Turkey, media reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the town of Adilcevaz in the eastern province of Bitlis, the BirGun daily said.

The four dead were migrants with irregular status who were found to have entered the country illegally, the newspaper said, adding that the driver was among those injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Turkey Driver Bitlis Media

