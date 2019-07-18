Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Central Bolivia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least four people were killed and 30 were injured when a bus rolled over on a highway turn in central Bolivia in the early hours of Thursday, local media reported, citing police

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) At least four people were killed and 30 were injured when a bus rolled over on a highway turn in central Bolivia in the early hours of Thursday, local media reported, citing police

According to police, as cited by the ABI news agency, the accident happened at 2:30 a.m.

(06:30 GMT) on the Cochabamba-Oruro highway.

The driver of the bus may have been intoxicated, the police said, and was periodically falling asleep at the wheel.

The victims have not been identified yet and the injured people have been transferred to nearby hospitals.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.