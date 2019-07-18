UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Killed, 30 Injured In Bus Crash In Central Bolivia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:37 PM

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Central Bolivia - Reports

At least four people were killed and 30 were injured when a bus rolled over on a highway turn in central Bolivia in the early hours of Thursday, local media reported, citing police

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) At least four people were killed and 30 were injured when a bus rolled over on a highway turn in central Bolivia in the early hours of Thursday, local media reported, citing police.

According to police, as cited by the ABI news agency, the accident happened at 2:30 a.m.

(06:30 GMT) on the Cochabamba-Oruro highway.

The driver of the bus may have been intoxicated, the police said, and was periodically falling asleep at the wheel.

The victims have not been identified yet and the injured people have been transferred to nearby hospitals.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Bolivia May Media

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

3 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

4 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

4 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

4 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

7 minutes ago

Pak beat India to move in final of West Asia baseb ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.