Four People Killed, 7 Others Injured In Traffic Accident In Afghanistan's West - Official
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:49 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) A traffic accident has left four people killed and seven others injured in Afghanistan's western Herat province, provincial governor's spokesman, Jilani Farhad, told Sputnik on Monday.
The accident took place this evening on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Adraskan district's Pul-e-Rud Gaz area, Farhad added.
The killed persons include two children, a man and a woman, the spokesman specified.