Four People Killed, 9 Injured by Powerful Cyclone Bulbul in Bangladesh - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Four people died and nine more were injured in Bangladesh after powerful Cyclone Bulbul hit the South Asian country, local media reported on Sunday.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that two trees fell in the southwest Bangladeshi city of Khulna, killing a man and a woman. An elderly man died in the southern district of Patuakhali as a tree demolished by the cyclone fell on his house. Another woman was killed in a similar situation.

According to the Bangladeshi Health Emergency Operation Center, as cited by the media outlet, nine people were injured.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that more than 1.8 million people were evacuated to over 4,000 shelters to escape the powerful cyclone.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, the cyclone has also made landfall in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Saturday evening with heavy rainfall and wind speed recorded at up to 140 km per hour (87 miles per hour). At least two deaths have been reported in India so far as a result of the cyclone.