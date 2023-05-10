UrduPoint.com

Four People Killed, 9 Injured In Synagogue Shooting In Tunisia - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Four People Killed, 9 Injured in Synagogue Shooting in Tunisia - Interior Ministry

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Four people have been killed, and nine more have been injured as a result of a shooting near a synagogue in Agir, Djerba Midoun, Tunisia, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a national guard serviceperson has killed a colleague using his personal firearm in Agir, took ammunition, and attempted to reach the El Ghriba Synagogue, where he fired indiscriminately at security personnel.

"As a result, six security officers have been wounded with varying degrees of severity, and one of them has passed away. Two parishioners have also been killed, and four have suffered various injuries and have been hospitalized," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the shooter has been killed. The country's police have cordoned off the synagogue and the surrounding area and were investigating the motives behind the incident.

