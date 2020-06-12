UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Killed As Blast Hits Mosque In Western Kabul During Friday Prayer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

Four People Killed as Blast Hits Mosque in Western Kabul During Friday Prayer

An improvised explosive device detonated in a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during Friday prayers, leaving four people killed and several others injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) An improvised explosive device detonated in a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during Friday prayers, leaving four people killed and several others injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The blast occurred in the Sher Shah Soori mosque in the Afghan capital's western Kart-e-Char district.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan told Sputnik that the explosion left three people killed, including the mosque's imam, Mawlawi Azizullah, and injured several others.

A local resident, however, told Sputnik that fatalities following the incident counted four people, including the imam's two sons.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Kabul Mosque

Recent Stories

Brace yourself for the Biggest Electronic Sale as ..

35 minutes ago

German Lower House to Adopt 1st Part of Stimulus P ..

2 minutes ago

Majority of Russians Agree on Need to Adopt Amendm ..

2 minutes ago

Paris Police Officers Stage Protest to Reject Raci ..

2 minutes ago

Police Cordon Off Courthouse in France's Nimes Aft ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.