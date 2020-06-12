Four People Killed as Blast Hits Mosque in Western Kabul During Friday Prayer

An improvised explosive device detonated in a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during Friday prayers, leaving four people killed and several others injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The blast occurred in the Sher Shah Soori mosque in the Afghan capital's western Kart-e-Char district.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan told Sputnik that the explosion left three people killed, including the mosque's imam, Mawlawi Azizullah, and injured several others.

A local resident, however, told Sputnik that fatalities following the incident counted four people, including the imam's two sons.