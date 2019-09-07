UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Killed As Car Drifts Onto Sidewalk In Central Berlin - Fire Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Four People Killed as Car Drifts Onto Sidewalk in Central Berlin - Fire Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Four people, including a toddler, were killed and another two were injured as a car veered onto a sidewalk in the Mitte district in central Berlin, the city's fire service said on Friday.

"Traffic accident in Mitte.

Car drove on sidewalk, killing four people, including a toddler. Two people were injured. Berlin police are investigating the accident," the fire service said on Twitter.

According to the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, the incident occurred after 19.00 local time (17:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Twitter Car Traffic Berlin

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

53 minutes ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

2 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

2 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

2 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.