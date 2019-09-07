Four People Killed as Car Drifts Onto Sidewalk in Central Berlin - Fire Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Four people, including a toddler, were killed and another two were injured as a car veered onto a sidewalk in the Mitte district in central Berlin, the city's fire service said on Friday.

"Traffic accident in Mitte.

Car drove on sidewalk, killing four people, including a toddler. Two people were injured. Berlin police are investigating the accident," the fire service said on Twitter.

According to the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, the incident occurred after 19.00 local time (17:00 GMT).