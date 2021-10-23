UrduPoint.com

Four People Killed By Explosion At Chemical Plant In Northern China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Four people have died and three more have been injured by an explosion at a chemical plant in Inner Mongolia in the north of China, media reported on Saturday.

According to China Central Television, the blast hit the plant of the Zhonggao Chemical company at about 15:00 GMT in the Alxa League.

One of the injured people is in a critical condition while two more sustained insignificant injuries.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

