Four People Killed by Mudflow in Northwestern China - Emergency Services

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) A mudflow has hit a mountainous area in the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai, leaving four people killed and 27 missing, the regional emergency services said.

The incident took place in the Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in the early hours of Thursday.

Rescue teams have been sent to the site.