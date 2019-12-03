UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Four People Killed by Tisoy Typhoon in Philippines - Reports

Four people were killed by the powerful Typhoon Tisoy that hit the Philippines on Tuesday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Four people were killed by the powerful Typhoon Tisoy that hit the Philippines on Tuesday, media reported.

Two people were killed in the province of Oriental Mindoro, the CNN Philippines news outlet reported, citing Governor Bonz Dolor. One of the victims was reportedly hit by a metal roof at home, while the other by a falling tree.

A construction worker was also killed by falling trees in the province of Zambales, while another man was electrocuted when a electrical cable fell on the metal roof of his house in the Bicol Region.

The typhoon also resulted in the cancellation of some 300 domestic and international flights at the airport of Manila.

According to the emergencies department, a total of 300,000 people are at risk of being affected by flooding, 105,000 of which are in danger of Mayon Volcano mudflows. The typhoon is expected to move away from the Philippines by Thursday.

