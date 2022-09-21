UrduPoint.com

Four People Killed During Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death In Iran - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Four people were killed during protests over the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in Iran's western Kurdistan province, media reported on Wednesday.

A man died in the city of Saqqez after being shot by masked gunmen, news agency Tasnim reported. Three other young people were also killed by firearms, according to the agency.

On September 13, Amini was detained by the morality police in Tehran and sent to one of the centers of military intelligence for an explanatory conversation for not properly wearing her hijab.

Amini had a heart attack in the center and was transferred to the hospital. Three days later, on September 16, the young woman died.

Following Amini's death, residents in different cities of the country began to gather in the streets to protest. Iranian women published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair, as well as burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs with which an Iranian woman is obligated to cover her head.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to Amini's family.

