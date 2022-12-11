(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Four people were killed, and four more were injured in a shooting at a tenants meeting in Rome, Italian media reported on Sunday.

According to the il Messaggero newspaper, the incident occurred on the northeastern outskirts of Rome near the entrance to one of the local cafes.

The report noted that out of the four people shot dead by an unknown man, three are women.

According to the preliminary version, the shooting happened because of a quarrel. An ambulance and police are working at the scene.