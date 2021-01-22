Four people were killed and four others injured as a result of Israel's air attack on Syria's western Hama province, the Syrian state TV reported on Friday, citing a military source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Four people were killed and four others injured as a result of Israel's air attack on Syria's western Hama province, the Syrian state tv reported on Friday, citing a military source.

Earlier in the day, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported that the Syrian air defense systems repelled an Israeli rocket attack in Hama.

The attack was reportedly launched from the direction of Lebanon's Tripoli. Most of the rockers were intercepted.

"The Israeli air aggression, which rocked the Hama province today at dawn, left a family � father, mother and two children � killed, and resulted in injuries for four more people � a woman, two children, and an elderly woman," the source said.

Three houses in the city of Hama were destroyed in the attack.