Four People Killed in Accident With Military Buses in Moscow Region - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Four people were killed, another six were injured, according to updated data, in a road accident involving military buses and a truck in the Moscow Region, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"Preliminarily, casualties amount to 10 people, four of them died," the spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.