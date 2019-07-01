UrduPoint.com
Four People Killed In Air Attack On Damascus' Outskirts - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:10 AM

Four People Killed in Air Attack on Damascus' Outskirts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The recent air attack on the outskirts of the Syrian capital city of Damascus resulted in four people have been killed, while 21 more were wounded, local media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Syrian Air Defense Force repelled an air attack on the southern outskirts of Damascus and Homs, shooting down at least three missiles.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, explosions were heard in the skies above Damascus. A military source told Sputnik later that the attack was carried out by the Israeli Air Force from Lebanon's airspace.

Syrian state television reported that one of those four people, who were killed in the area of Damascus, was a child, adding that one-month-old child was among those injured.

Ikhbariya tv channel reported that several houses in Sahnaya town were damaged due to explosions pressure.

