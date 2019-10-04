UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Killed In An-12 Emergency Landing In Ukraine - Infrastructure Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:34 AM

Four People Killed in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine - Infrastructure Minister

Four people have been killed in the emergency landing of an An-12 aircraft near Ukraine's Lviv international airport, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii said on Friday, noting that An-12 was forced to land due to running out of fuel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Four people have been killed in the emergency landing of an An-12 aircraft near Ukraine's Lviv international airport, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii said on Friday, noting that An-12 was forced to land due to running out of fuel.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said earlier on Friday that the aircraft had made an emergency landing near the Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport, adding that evacuation of the crew was underway.

"According to preliminary information, four people were killed. The emergency landing was conducted because the aircraft had run out of fuel. Investigation has been launched," Kryklii wrote on Facebook.

The minister extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims.

Related Topics

Ukraine Facebook Airport

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

2 minutes ago

Greece, Turkey Agree to Create Direct Communicatio ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Danish Foreign Ministers Discussed Nord S ..

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.