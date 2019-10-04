Four People Killed in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine - Infrastructure Minister

Four people have been killed in the emergency landing of an An-12 aircraft near Ukraine's Lviv international airport, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii said on Friday, noting that An-12 was forced to land due to running out of fuel

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said earlier on Friday that the aircraft had made an emergency landing near the Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport, adding that evacuation of the crew was underway.

"According to preliminary information, four people were killed. The emergency landing was conducted because the aircraft had run out of fuel. Investigation has been launched," Kryklii wrote on Facebook.

The minister extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims.