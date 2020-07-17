UrduPoint.com
Four People Killed In Attack In DR Congo's Eastern North Kivu Province - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:03 AM

Four people were killed as a result of an attack carried out by insurgents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern province of North Kivu, local police said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Four people were killed as a result of an attack carried out by insurgents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern province of North Kivu, local police said on Thursday.

"It was after 02:00 a.m. [01:00 GMT].

Non-civilians attacked the FARDC [the country's armed forces] position, but nevertheless, they managed to push the attackers back. As a result, three were killed on the part of non-civilians and one on the part of the FARDC. The situation is under control," the police said, as quoted by the local 7sur7 news portal.

The incident took place south of the provincial town of Lubero as members of the Mai-Mai armed group attacked the position of the Congolese armed forces on Wednesday night, the police added.

