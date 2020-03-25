UrduPoint.com
Four People Killed In Attack On Sikh Place Of Worship In Kabul - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Four People Killed in Attack on Sikh Place of Worship in Kabul - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Four people were killed in the suicide attack on Dharamshala, a place of worship of Afghanistan's Sikh minority in Kabul, a Hindu and Sikh representative in the Afghan parliament said on Wednesday.

Attackers broke into the place of worship, located in Kabul's Shor Bazar central district, at around 7.45 a.m.

local time (03:15 GMT).

"The number of suicide bombers is four and [they] killed four people in the first attack ... Clash continues between the Afghan forces and militants," Narendra Singh Halisa told reporters at the scene of the incident.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Taliban had no link to the attack and did not take responsibility.

