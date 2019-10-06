Four People Killed in Bar Shooting in Kansas City - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Four people were killed and five others were injured in a bar shooting in Kansas City, Kansas (KCK), KCK police department headquarters said on Sunday.

"[A total of] 9 shot, 4 [of them] dead at 10th and Central Ave," the police said on Twitter.

A police spokesman told the Fox 4 broadcaster than a gunman had entered the bar and started shooting at around 1.30 a.m. local time on Sunday (19:30 GMT Saturday).

The suspect is reportedly not in custody.

No further details were provided.