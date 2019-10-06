UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Killed In Bar Shooting In Kansas City - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

Four People Killed in Bar Shooting in Kansas City - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Four people were killed and five others were injured in a bar shooting in Kansas City, Kansas (KCK), KCK police department headquarters said on Sunday.

"[A total of] 9 shot, 4 [of them] dead at 10th and Central Ave," the police said on Twitter.

A police spokesman told the Fox 4 broadcaster than a gunman had entered the bar and started shooting at around 1.30 a.m. local time on Sunday (19:30 GMT Saturday).

The suspect is reportedly not in custody.

No further details were provided.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Twitter Kansas City Sunday

Recent Stories

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

14 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.