Four People Killed In Blast In Afghan Capital - Eyewitnesses
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:40 PM
An explosion that occurred on Wednesday in the western part of the capital of Kabul killed at least four people, eyewitnesses told Sputnik
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) An explosion that occurred on Wednesday in the western part of the capital of Kabul killed at least four people, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.
A local resident said that the blast emerged from a magnetic mine attached to a passenger car.
Apart from four fatalities, two other people sustained wounds in the incident, residents said.