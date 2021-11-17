Four People Killed in Blast in Afghan Capital - Eyewitnesses

An explosion that occurred on Wednesday in the western part of the capital of Kabul killed at least four people, eyewitnesses told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) An explosion that occurred on Wednesday in the western part of the capital of Kabul killed at least four people, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

A local resident said that the blast emerged from a magnetic mine attached to a passenger car.

Apart from four fatalities, two other people sustained wounds in the incident, residents said.