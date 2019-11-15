UrduPoint.com
Four People Killed In Clashes With Police Amid Protests In Baghdad - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

Four People Killed in Clashes With Police Amid Protests in Baghdad - Source

Clashes between protesters and local law enforcement resulted in the deaths of four people in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, a source in a local commission on human rights told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Clashes between protesters and local law enforcement resulted in the deaths of four people in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, a source in a local commission on human rights told Sputnik.

"Four demonstrators were killed today on Al-Kehlani square during clashes with law enforcers," the source said.

He added that it was still unclear whether the demonstrators died from the use of tear gas or live bullets.

The anti-government demonstrations in Iraq have been ongoing since early October, with protesters demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. The rallies have been met by a harsh response from the authorities, with the deaths of over 300 people and injuries of nearly 15,000 across the country caused by the security forces.

