UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Killed In Crash Of Small Aircraft In Mexico - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Four People Killed in Crash of Small Aircraft in Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Four people were killed in a crash of a twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, the Televisa broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the aircraft with a pilot and three passengers aboard fell into a corn field in the municipality of Cuauhtemoc and completely collapsed.

The Mexican Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Related Topics

Cuauhtemoc Chihuahua

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

9 hours ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.