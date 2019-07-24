Four People Killed In Crash Of Small Aircraft In Mexico - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Four people were killed in a crash of a twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, the Televisa broadcaster reported.
According to the broadcaster, the aircraft with a pilot and three passengers aboard fell into a corn field in the municipality of Cuauhtemoc and completely collapsed.
The Mexican Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.