Four People Killed in Crash of Small Aircraft in Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Four people were killed in a crash of a twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, the Televisa broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the aircraft with a pilot and three passengers aboard fell into a corn field in the municipality of Cuauhtemoc and completely collapsed.

The Mexican Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.