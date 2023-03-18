Four People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Sao Paulo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) A helicopter has crashed in the western part of the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, killing four people, the Brazilian G1 news portal reports.

The accident occurred on Friday, at around 14:45 local time (17:45 GMT).

The helicopter crashed at a street intersection in western Sao Paulo. The pilot and three passengers died in the crash, G1 said.

Traffic in the area where the accident occurred was blocked. An investigation is underway.