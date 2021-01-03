Four People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Western Canada - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) A family of four has been killed in a helicopter crash in Canada's western province of Alberta, the CTV news broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

According to the media outlet, the RCMP found the Robinson R44 helicopter on a farm field 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the city of Grande Prairie.

Two adults and two children were killed in the crash, the broadcaster added.

An investigation into a possible cause of the incident is expected to be launched soon.